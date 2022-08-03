INOX Leisure Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.26 crore, up 2509.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.26 crore in June 2022 up 2509.86% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.09 crore in June 2022 up 146.69% from Rs. 122.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.62 crore in June 2022 up 942.84% from Rs. 25.82 crore in June 2021.

INOX Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.67 in June 2021.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 597.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.19% returns over the last 6 months and 89.34% over the last 12 months.