Infosys Q4 results: Revenue rises 16%, profit up 8% YoY, but miss Street estimates

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Infosys on April 13 reported a 7.8 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. India’s second-largest information technology firm posted a profit of Rs 6,586 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Consolidated revenue for Q3FY23 came in at Rs 37,441 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 32,276 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue stood at Rs 38,318 crore in Q3FY23.

The net profit clocked is 6.5 percent lower as compared to the CNBC TV-18 poll estimate of Rs 6,553 crore, whereas, the consolidated revenue is 3.6 percent lower as against the estimate of Rs 38,830 crore.

Operating profit for Infosys came in at Rs 7,877 crore, up 13 percent compared to Rs 6,956 reported in the March 2022 quarter. In the previous quarter, operating profit stood at Rs 8,242 crore. Operating margin contracted 0.5 percent yearly as well as sequentially to 21 percent.