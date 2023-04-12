 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys Q4 Preview| Weak financial services demand, seasonality likely to mute growth

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology (IT) company, is expected to post muted revenue and profit growth for the quarter ended March on weak financial services demand and seasonal factors, analysts say.

The Bangaluru-based company, which will announce its earnings on April 13, is expected to see revenue in the fourth quarter of FY 2023 rise 1.4 percent and net profit increase 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Infosys’s consolidated revenue is expected to come in at Rs 38,859 crore, marking 20.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to an analysts’ poll. Consolidated net profit is expected to increase 16.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,623 crore.

In constant currency (CC) terms, analysts predict revenue growth ranging from 0.3 to 0.6 percent QoQ.