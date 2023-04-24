 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit zooms 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

The Board of the bank also recommended a payment of dividend at the rate of Rs 14 per share subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The profit of the company was expected to rise 43.3 percent year-on-year.

IndusInd Bank beat estimates on April 24 with a standalone net profit of Rs 2040.51 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, up 49.88 percent over the last year's figure of Rs 1361.37 crore.

Brokerages had predicted a 43.3 percent on-year rise in bottomline.

Net interest income of the lender came in at Rs 4669.46 crore, registering a rise of 17 percent year-on-year.

