Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 134% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 33.2% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021. Inditrade Capit shares closed at 35.70 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -8.58% over the last 12 months.
Inditrade Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.893.601.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.893.601.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.040.03
Depreciation0.730.730.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.140.240.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.982.590.79
Other Income0.000.081.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.982.671.83
Interest1.270.960.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.281.711.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.281.711.12
Tax-0.07-0.180.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.211.890.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.211.890.63
Equity Share Capital23.2923.2923.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.090.810.27
Diluted EPS-0.090.810.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.090.810.27
Diluted EPS-0.090.810.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm