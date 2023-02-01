Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 134% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 33.2% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.
|Inditrade Capit shares closed at 35.70 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -8.58% over the last 12 months.
|Inditrade Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.89
|3.60
|1.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.89
|3.60
|1.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.24
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|2.59
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.08
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|2.67
|1.83
|Interest
|1.27
|0.96
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|1.71
|1.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|1.71
|1.12
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.18
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|1.89
|0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|1.89
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|23.29
|23.29
|23.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.81
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.81
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.81
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.81
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited