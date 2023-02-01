Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.89 3.60 1.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.89 3.60 1.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.03 Depreciation 0.73 0.73 0.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.14 0.24 0.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 2.59 0.79 Other Income 0.00 0.08 1.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 2.67 1.83 Interest 1.27 0.96 0.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 1.71 1.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.28 1.71 1.12 Tax -0.07 -0.18 0.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 1.89 0.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 1.89 0.63 Equity Share Capital 23.29 23.29 23.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 0.81 0.27 Diluted EPS -0.09 0.81 0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 0.81 0.27 Diluted EPS -0.09 0.81 0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited