Indag Rubber Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore, down 3.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore in March 2022 down 3.3% from Rs. 45.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 62.12% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 39.22% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2021.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 80.45 on April 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -18.24% over the last 12 months.