 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ideas For Profit | ICICI Pru Life: Why the valuation gap with HDFC Life is expected to narrow over long term

Moneycontrol News
Apr 20, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life is trading at a significant discount to HDFC Life. With improving business fundamentals, MC Pro expect the gap to narrow down further in the long term, offering upside to the current stock price. Here’s how

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ICICI Pru #Ideas For Profit #India #markets #video
first published: Apr 20, 2022 05:38 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.