4.3
Ideas For Profit | ICICI Pru Life: Why the valuation gap with HDFC Life is expected to narrow over long term
Moneycontrol News
Apr 20, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life is trading at a significant discount to HDFC Life. With improving business fundamentals, MC Pro expect the gap to narrow down further in the long term, offering upside to the current stock price. Here’s how
Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 20, 2022 05:38 pm
