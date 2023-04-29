 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IDBI Bank Q4 net profit rises 64% to Rs 1,133 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

The lender's net interest income for the quarter came in at Rs 3,279.6 crore, up 35.3 percent from Rs 2,420.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal

IDBI Bank branch

IDBI Bank on April 29 reported a 64.1 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,133 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 691 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter came in at Rs 3,279.6 crore, up 35.3 percent from Rs 2,420.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, IDBI Bank said in an exchange filing..

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved to 20.44 percent from 19.06 percent year-on-year and 20.14 percent sequentially. CAR is an indicator of how well a bank can meet its obligations.

Provisions for the quarter jumped 26 percent sequentially and 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 983.63 crore.