HPCL Q4 PAT may dip 60.8% YoY to Rs. 1,182.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects HPCL to report net profit at Rs. 1,182.6 crore down 60.8% year-on-year (up 36.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 54 percent Y-o-Y (up 26.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,31,206.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 51.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 20.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,257.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

