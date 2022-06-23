HMT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.03 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.03 crore in March 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 85.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 635.12 crore in March 2022 up 36392.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2022 down 274.65% from Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2021.

HMT EPS has increased to Rs. 17.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

HMT shares closed at 22.20 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -27.45% over the last 12 months.