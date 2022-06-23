 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HMT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.03 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 23, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.03 crore in March 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 85.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 635.12 crore in March 2022 up 36392.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2022 down 274.65% from Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2021.

HMT EPS has increased to Rs. 17.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

HMT shares closed at 22.20 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -27.45% over the last 12 months.

HMT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.03 31.07 85.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.03 31.07 85.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.49 15.11 48.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.45 1.87 3.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.82 -5.33 -11.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.68 22.98 20.44
Depreciation 2.28 2.39 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.23 12.02 24.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.92 -17.97 -0.95
Other Income 16.36 10.72 16.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.56 -7.25 15.96
Interest 8.32 19.93 15.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.88 -27.18 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -41.88 -27.18 0.24
Tax 0.06 -- 4.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.94 -27.18 -4.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 677.57 -0.17 2.33
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 635.63 -27.35 -1.75
Minority Interest -0.51 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 635.12 -27.35 -1.75
Equity Share Capital 1,204.09 1,204.09 1,204.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.86 -0.76 -0.04
Diluted EPS 17.86 -0.76 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.86 -0.76 -0.04
Diluted EPS 17.86 -0.76 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #HMT #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
