Hindalco Industries Q3: Net profit drops 63% to Rs 1,362 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Profit and revenue were hit due to a below-par performance by its subsidiary Novelis.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent YoY

Hindalco Industries on February 9 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,362 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, down 63 percent against Rs 3,675 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent from Rs 50,272 crore logged in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Profit and revenue were hit due to a below-par performance by its subsidiary Novelis. However, higher volumes and steady operational performance across India operations helped overall performance.

