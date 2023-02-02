 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Constr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,155.45 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1,155.45 crore in December 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 1,155.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.19 crore in December 2022 down 9.23% from Rs. 27.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.11 crore in December 2022 down 38.61% from Rs. 298.27 crore in December 2021.
Hind Constr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021. Hind Constr shares closed at 18.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.31% returns over the last 6 months and 15.87% over the last 12 months.
Hindustan Construction Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,155.451,249.071,155.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,155.451,249.071,155.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials266.68250.22241.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost81.5577.9883.29
Depreciation18.9120.0822.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses635.79692.64546.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.52208.15261.18
Other Income11.6818.7914.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.20226.94275.58
Interest138.43136.89247.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7790.0528.45
Exceptional Items--223.30--
P/L Before Tax25.77313.3528.45
Tax0.580.570.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.19312.7827.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.19312.7827.75
Equity Share Capital151.31151.31151.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.172.070.18
Diluted EPS0.172.070.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.172.070.18
Diluted EPS0.172.070.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
