HIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 767.17 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:Net Sales at Rs 767.17 crore in December 2022 down 6.61% from Rs. 821.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.53 crore in December 2022 down 63.31% from Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.91 crore in December 2022 down 40.23% from Rs. 85.17 crore in December 2021.
HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 45.49 in December 2021. HIL shares closed at 2,523.90 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.17% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations767.17763.87821.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations767.17763.87821.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials445.58408.83486.65
Purchase of Traded Goods23.6022.4917.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.3140.47-34.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost95.0395.08103.34
Depreciation27.0926.3328.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses173.85184.98176.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.33-14.3144.28
Other Income0.497.5512.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.82-6.7656.64
Interest5.713.452.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.11-10.2153.67
Exceptional Items---0.47--
P/L Before Tax18.11-10.6853.67
Tax4.79-3.9120.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.32-6.7733.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.32-6.7733.10
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.79--1.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.53-6.7734.15
Equity Share Capital7.567.547.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.65-9.0145.49
Diluted EPS16.64-8.9745.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.65-9.0145.49
Diluted EPS16.64-8.9745.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
