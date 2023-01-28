HIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 767.17 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 767.17 763.87 821.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 767.17 763.87 821.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 445.58 408.83 486.65 Purchase of Traded Goods 23.60 22.49 17.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.31 40.47 -34.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 95.03 95.08 103.34 Depreciation 27.09 26.33 28.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 173.85 184.98 176.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.33 -14.31 44.28 Other Income 0.49 7.55 12.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.82 -6.76 56.64 Interest 5.71 3.45 2.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.11 -10.21 53.67 Exceptional Items -- -0.47 -- P/L Before Tax 18.11 -10.68 53.67 Tax 4.79 -3.91 20.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.32 -6.77 33.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.32 -6.77 33.10 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.79 -- 1.05 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.53 -6.77 34.15 Equity Share Capital 7.56 7.54 7.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.65 -9.01 45.49 Diluted EPS 16.64 -8.97 45.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.65 -9.01 45.49 Diluted EPS 16.64 -8.97 45.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited