Here's how Infosys plans to get employees back to office

With close to 95 percent of the employees working from home, Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys has laid out a three-phase plan to get them back to offices, said a top executive.

Speaking to media persons after announcing the company’s fourth-quarter results on April 13, CFO Nilanjan Roy said, “In the first phase are the people who are in the home locations, which could be in the DC (Development Centre) or join the DC near their home town. We are encouraging people to come at least twice a week.”

The company is already seeing senior leaders and teams coming to offices.

Phase two would cover people outside the towns that do not have Infosys delivery centres. Roy said that the company has asked these employees to make preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back to the centres. “This is again based on individual circumstances,” he said.

“Over a period of time, we are looking at a more hybrid work model. This will depend on clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations. So this will be a phased approach and we are seeing it as really important,” Roy said.

Infosys currently employs 3,14,015 people and close to 95 percent of them are working from home.

With regards to TCS, with over 95 percent of the employees continuing to work from home, the company now plans to get the top 50,000 senior employees to the office three times a week starting April, and gradually increase the number of people returning to the office, said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD.

By the middle of FY23, the company will have 20 percent working from offices and 80 percent from home, he added. This is a part of its strategy to get to the 25 x 25 x 25 work-from-home (WFH) model, where only 25 percent of its associates will need to work out of facilities at any point in time by 2025. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work.

TCS employs 592,195 people, with over a lakh added in FY22.