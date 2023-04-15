 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 12,594 cr, asset quality stable

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

HDFC Bank Q4 Results:

The average of a poll of three brokerages estimated HDFC Bank to report profits to rise to Rs 12,181 crore

HDFC Bank on April 15 reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was at Rs 15,935.5 crore. After providing Rs 3,888.1 crore for taxation, the bank earned a net profit of Rs 12,047.5 crore, an increase of 19.8 percent over the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 23.7 percent to Rs 23,351 crore from Rs 18,872 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing.

The average of a poll of three brokerages estimated that the profits will rise to Rs 12,181 crore. Net interest income (NII) was expected to increase 30.5 percent on-year (up 8.8 percent QoQ) to Rs 24,601.9 crore, whereas the average poll of estimates saw HDFC Bank to report 21.9 percent YoY rise in March quarter profits.