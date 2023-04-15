HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 12,594 cr, asset quality stable

HDFC Bank on April 15 reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was at Rs 15,935.5 crore. After providing Rs 3,888.1 crore for taxation, the bank earned a net profit of Rs 12,047.5 crore, an increase of 19.8 percent over the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 23.7 percent to Rs 23,351 crore from Rs 18,872 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing.

The average of a poll of three brokerages estimated that the profits will rise to Rs 12,181 crore. Net interest income (NII) was expected to increase 30.5 percent on-year (up 8.8 percent QoQ) to Rs 24,601.9 crore, whereas the average poll of estimates saw HDFC Bank to report 21.9 percent YoY rise in March quarter profits.

Standalone revenue grew by 21 percent to Rs 32,083.0 crore for the quarter ended March, 2023 from Rs 26,509.8 crore posted a year ago. The lender said its total deposits showed healthy growth and were at Rs 1,883,395 crore as of March 31, 2023, an increase of nearly 21 percent over March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, total advances as of March 31, 2023 were Rs 1,600,586 crore, an increase of 16.9 percent over March 31, 2022.

More evidence of easing price pressures in US to support risk appetite of commodities amid recession... “Domestic retail loans grew by 20.8 percent, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 29.8 percent and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 12.6 percent,” HDFC Bank said in the exchange filing. Coming to asset quality, the gross non-performing assets were at 1.12 percent of gross advances as on March 31, 2023 as against 1.23 percent as on December 31, 2022 and 1.17 percent as on March 31, 2022. While, net non-performing assets were at 0.27 percent of net advances as on March 31, 2023. Further, the bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel Ill guidelines was at 19.3 percent as on March 31, 2023 (18.9 percent as on March 31, 2022) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7 percent, it added. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were Rs 2,685.4 crore as against Rs 3,312.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

