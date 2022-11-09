 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 55.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in September 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2022 down 177.2% from Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.72% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.

HCL Infosystems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.93 9.12 15.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.93 9.12 15.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.11 1.46 0.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.02 2.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.27 5.48 6.24
Depreciation 0.14 0.15 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.90 20.29 42.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.52 -18.28 -36.56
Other Income 6.75 4.83 18.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.77 -13.45 -17.65
Interest 0.32 1.40 3.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.09 -14.85 -20.78
Exceptional Items -- 4.87 33.85
P/L Before Tax -10.09 -9.98 13.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.09 -9.98 13.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.09 -9.98 13.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.09 -9.98 13.07
Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 65.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.30 0.40
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.30 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.30 0.40
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.30 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

