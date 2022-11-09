HCL Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 55.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in September 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2022 down 177.2% from Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.72% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.