HCL Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 55.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in September 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2022 down 177.2% from Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.72% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.
HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Infosystems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.93
|9.12
|15.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.93
|9.12
|15.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.11
|1.46
|0.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.02
|2.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.27
|5.48
|6.24
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.15
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.90
|20.29
|42.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.52
|-18.28
|-36.56
|Other Income
|6.75
|4.83
|18.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.77
|-13.45
|-17.65
|Interest
|0.32
|1.40
|3.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.09
|-14.85
|-20.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.87
|33.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.09
|-9.98
|13.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.09
|-9.98
|13.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.09
|-9.98
|13.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.09
|-9.98
|13.07
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.30
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.30
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.30
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.30
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited