Havells India Q2 PAT may dip 12.3% YoY to Rs. 264.5 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Havells India to report net profit at Rs. 264.5 crore down 12.3% year-on-year (up 9.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,617.9 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 310 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 386 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Yes_ALL