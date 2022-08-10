 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.20 crore, down 1.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.20 crore in June 2022 down 1.84% from Rs. 48.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.55 crore in June 2022 up 434.31% from Rs. 20.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.58 crore in June 2022 down 88.37% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021.

GTL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2021.

GTL shares closed at 9.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.86% returns over the last 6 months and -51.09% over the last 12 months.

GTL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.20 47.02 48.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.20 47.02 48.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.71 8.88 18.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.40 18.67 17.48
Depreciation 1.21 1.14 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.31 28.84 26.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.43 -10.51 -15.30
Other Income 0.64 1.28 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.79 -9.23 -14.69
Interest 6.10 5.83 5.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.89 -15.06 -20.20
Exceptional Items 100.43 -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.55 -15.06 -20.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.55 -15.06 -20.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.55 -15.06 -20.20
Equity Share Capital 157.30 157.30 157.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 -0.96 -1.29
Diluted EPS 4.29 -0.96 -1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 -0.96 -1.29
Diluted EPS 4.29 -0.96 -1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GTL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
