Gravita India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 706.76 crore, up 50.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 706.76 crore in December 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 468.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2022 up 125.81% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.85 crore in December 2022 up 94.84% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2021.

Gravita India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 706.76 618.17 468.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 706.76 618.17 468.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 475.13 418.29 377.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 151.15 119.59 50.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.99 12.52 -14.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.33 19.55 18.40
Depreciation 2.81 2.55 2.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.63 22.55 21.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.70 23.12 12.48
Other Income 0.34 5.15 2.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.04 28.27 14.66
Interest 7.63 7.55 5.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.41 20.72 9.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.41 20.72 9.21
Tax 5.09 4.29 1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.32 16.43 7.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.32 16.43 7.67
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 2.38 1.11
Diluted EPS 2.51 2.38 1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 2.38 1.11
Diluted EPS 2.51 2.38 1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited