Grasim Industries Q3 PAT may dip 40.2% YoY to Rs. 292.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Grasim Industries to report net profit at Rs. 292.6 crore down 40.2% year-on-year (down 71.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,200.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 27.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 695.1 crore.

