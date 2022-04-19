 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Graphite India Q4 PAT seen up 196% YoY to Rs. 189 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 19, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 80 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,014 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Graphite India  | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 137 percent to Rs 301.05 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 127.10 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 0.75% September quarter: 1.34%, and December quarter: 3.3%.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Graphite India to report net profit at Rs. 189 crore up 196% year-on-year (up 43% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 152 percent Y-o-Y (up 44 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 197 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

