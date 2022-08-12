 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Project Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore in June 2022 down 68.5% from Rs. 897.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 391.81 crore in June 2022 down 1773.88% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 267.15 crore in June 2022 down 343.79% from Rs. 109.58 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months and -61.56% over the last 12 months.

Gayatri Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 282.56 537.36 897.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 282.56 537.36 897.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 381.50 661.74 790.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 132.35 33.32 -61.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.31 33.72 36.83
Depreciation 15.34 18.32 18.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.69 27.34 21.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -288.63 -237.08 90.44
Other Income 6.14 1.95 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -282.49 -235.13 90.65
Interest 109.32 97.74 67.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -391.81 -332.88 23.02
Exceptional Items -- -140.51 --
P/L Before Tax -391.81 -473.39 23.02
Tax -- -0.51 -0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -391.81 -472.88 23.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -391.81 -472.88 23.41
Equity Share Capital 37.44 37.44 37.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.93 -25.26 1.25
Diluted EPS -20.93 -25.26 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.93 -25.26 1.25
Diluted EPS -20.93 -25.26 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
