Gayatri Project Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore in June 2022 down 68.5% from Rs. 897.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 391.81 crore in June 2022 down 1773.88% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 267.15 crore in June 2022 down 343.79% from Rs. 109.58 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months and -61.56% over the last 12 months.