Gayatri Project Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore in June 2022 down 68.5% from Rs. 897.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 391.81 crore in June 2022 down 1773.88% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 267.15 crore in June 2022 down 343.79% from Rs. 109.58 crore in June 2021.
Gayatri Project shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months and -61.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gayatri Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|282.56
|537.36
|897.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|282.56
|537.36
|897.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|381.50
|661.74
|790.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|132.35
|33.32
|-61.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.31
|33.72
|36.83
|Depreciation
|15.34
|18.32
|18.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.69
|27.34
|21.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-288.63
|-237.08
|90.44
|Other Income
|6.14
|1.95
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-282.49
|-235.13
|90.65
|Interest
|109.32
|97.74
|67.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-391.81
|-332.88
|23.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-140.51
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-391.81
|-473.39
|23.02
|Tax
|--
|-0.51
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-391.81
|-472.88
|23.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-391.81
|-472.88
|23.41
|Equity Share Capital
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.93
|-25.26
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-20.93
|-25.26
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.93
|-25.26
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-20.93
|-25.26
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited