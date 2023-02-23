 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Project Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore, down 70.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore in December 2022 down 70.97% from Rs. 802.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.96 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 287.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.78 crore in December 2022 down 15.58% from Rs. 175.45 crore in December 2021. Gayatri Project shares closed at 6.25 on February 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -74.85% over the last 12 months.
Gayatri Projects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations232.89316.25802.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations232.89316.25802.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials308.70333.77898.78
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks126.6891.8021.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.9721.7434.40
Depreciation12.3314.3819.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.9212.4922.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-244.72-157.94-195.33
Other Income29.615.230.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-215.11-152.71-195.29
Interest76.85115.9293.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-291.96-268.63-288.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-291.96-268.63-288.91
Tax-----1.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-291.96-268.63-287.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-291.96-268.63-287.53
Equity Share Capital37.4437.4437.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.60-14.35-15.36
Diluted EPS-15.60-14.35-15.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.60-14.35-15.36
Diluted EPS-15.60-14.35-15.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

