Gayatri Project Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore, down 70.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore in December 2022 down 70.97% from Rs. 802.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.96 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 287.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.78 crore in December 2022 down 15.58% from Rs. 175.45 crore in December 2021.
|Gayatri Project shares closed at 6.25 on February 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -74.85% over the last 12 months.
|Gayatri Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|232.89
|316.25
|802.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|232.89
|316.25
|802.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|308.70
|333.77
|898.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|126.68
|91.80
|21.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.97
|21.74
|34.40
|Depreciation
|12.33
|14.38
|19.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.92
|12.49
|22.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-244.72
|-157.94
|-195.33
|Other Income
|29.61
|5.23
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-215.11
|-152.71
|-195.29
|Interest
|76.85
|115.92
|93.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-291.96
|-268.63
|-288.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-291.96
|-268.63
|-288.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|-1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-291.96
|-268.63
|-287.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-291.96
|-268.63
|-287.53
|Equity Share Capital
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.60
|-14.35
|-15.36
|Diluted EPS
|-15.60
|-14.35
|-15.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.60
|-14.35
|-15.36
|Diluted EPS
|-15.60
|-14.35
|-15.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited