Gayatri Project Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.36 crore, down 60.49% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 537.36 crore in March 2022 down 60.49% from Rs. 1,360.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 503.59 crore in March 2022 down 2801.61% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 229.52 crore in March 2022 down 302.43% from Rs. 113.38 crore in March 2021.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 17.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.22% returns over the last 6 months and -51.29% over the last 12 months.

Gayatri Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 537.36 802.37 1,360.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 537.36 802.37 1,360.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 661.74 898.78 1,090.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.32 21.93 88.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.72 34.40 42.08
Depreciation 18.32 19.84 19.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.06 22.75 29.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -249.81 -195.35 90.05
Other Income 1.97 0.03 4.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -247.84 -195.31 94.27
Interest 97.77 93.62 71.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -345.61 -288.93 22.40
Exceptional Items -140.51 -- --
P/L Before Tax -486.12 -288.93 22.40
Tax -0.51 -1.38 -0.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -485.61 -287.55 23.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -485.61 -287.55 23.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -17.98 -0.58 -4.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -503.59 -288.13 18.64
Equity Share Capital 37.44 37.44 37.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.90 -15.40 0.99
Diluted EPS -26.90 -15.40 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.90 -15.40 0.99
Diluted EPS -26.90 -15.40 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:23 pm
