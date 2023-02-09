 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garware Technic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore, down 17.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore in December 2022 down 17.43% from Rs. 302.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.08 crore in December 2022 down 13.77% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2022 down 14.65% from Rs. 56.11 crore in December 2021.
Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.92 in December 2021. Garware Technic shares closed at 3,169.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.49% returns over the last 6 months and 4.08% over the last 12 months.
Garware Technical Fibres
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations249.55351.62302.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations249.55351.62302.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials68.7393.3986.32
Purchase of Traded Goods4.419.444.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.1819.644.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.0041.7739.97
Depreciation5.565.485.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses106.48128.14115.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5453.7645.89
Other Income7.797.504.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3361.2650.69
Interest2.813.094.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.5258.1746.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax39.5258.1746.67
Tax9.4412.1811.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0845.9934.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0845.9934.88
Equity Share Capital20.5920.6220.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5922.3116.92
Diluted EPS14.5922.3116.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5922.3116.92
Diluted EPS14.5922.3116.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:11 pm