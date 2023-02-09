Garware Technic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore, down 17.43% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 249.55 351.62 302.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 249.55 351.62 302.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 68.73 93.39 86.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.41 9.44 4.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.18 19.64 4.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.00 41.77 39.97 Depreciation 5.56 5.48 5.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 106.48 128.14 115.75 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.54 53.76 45.89 Other Income 7.79 7.50 4.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.33 61.26 50.69 Interest 2.81 3.09 4.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.52 58.17 46.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 39.52 58.17 46.67 Tax 9.44 12.18 11.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.08 45.99 34.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.08 45.99 34.88 Equity Share Capital 20.59 20.62 20.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.59 22.31 16.92 Diluted EPS 14.59 22.31 16.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.59 22.31 16.92 Diluted EPS 14.59 22.31 16.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited