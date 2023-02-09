Garware Technic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore, down 17.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore in December 2022 down 17.43% from Rs. 302.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.08 crore in December 2022 down 13.77% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2022 down 14.65% from Rs. 56.11 crore in December 2021.
Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.92 in December 2021.
|Garware Technic shares closed at 3,169.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.49% returns over the last 6 months and 4.08% over the last 12 months.
|Garware Technical Fibres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|249.55
|351.62
|302.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|249.55
|351.62
|302.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.73
|93.39
|86.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.41
|9.44
|4.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.18
|19.64
|4.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.00
|41.77
|39.97
|Depreciation
|5.56
|5.48
|5.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.48
|128.14
|115.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.54
|53.76
|45.89
|Other Income
|7.79
|7.50
|4.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.33
|61.26
|50.69
|Interest
|2.81
|3.09
|4.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.52
|58.17
|46.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|39.52
|58.17
|46.67
|Tax
|9.44
|12.18
|11.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.08
|45.99
|34.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.08
|45.99
|34.88
|Equity Share Capital
|20.59
|20.62
|20.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.59
|22.31
|16.92
|Diluted EPS
|14.59
|22.31
|16.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.59
|22.31
|16.92
|Diluted EPS
|14.59
|22.31
|16.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited