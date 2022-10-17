 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesh Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore, up 347.22% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore in September 2022 up 347.22% from Rs. 73.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.34 crore in September 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 15.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.82 crore in September 2022 up 164.14% from Rs. 29.84 crore in September 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 381.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.

Ganesh Housing Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.68 42.52 73.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.68 42.52 73.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 274.88 17.78 8.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.62 -7.81 29.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 3.76 2.83
Depreciation 0.62 0.62 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.02 3.88 3.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.12 24.30 28.83
Other Income 0.07 0.17 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.20 24.47 29.47
Interest 2.40 4.37 9.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.80 20.10 19.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.80 20.10 19.79
Tax 56.50 6.99 4.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.30 13.11 15.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.30 13.11 15.24
Minority Interest 0.04 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.34 13.11 15.24
Equity Share Capital 83.39 83.39 51.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 1.57 2.95
Diluted EPS 2.31 1.57 2.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 1.57 2.95
Diluted EPS 2.31 1.57 2.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
