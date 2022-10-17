Ganesh Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore, up 347.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore in September 2022 up 347.22% from Rs. 73.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.34 crore in September 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 15.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.82 crore in September 2022 up 164.14% from Rs. 29.84 crore in September 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 381.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.