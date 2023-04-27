 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Facebook-parent Meta soars as AI powers return to growth

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

The company is set to add nearly $60 billion to its market valuation, if premarket gains hold. The rally also lifted other tech companies from Snap Inc and Pinterest Inc to Amazon.com Inc by as much as 3.3%.

Meta Platform Inc

Meta Platforms Inc's shares rose 11% on Thursday after the Facebook owner dazzled Wall Street with an earnings report that showed progress towards the "year of efficiency" and a return to growth, thanks to AI-powered content recommendations.

The company is set to add nearly $60 billion to its market valuation, if premarket gains hold. The rally also lifted other tech companies from Snap Inc and Pinterest Inc to Amazon.com Inc by as much as 3.3%.

"If you want to be treated and valued like a growth stock, you need growth! And this is precisely what Meta delivered returning to growth… just as questions around a potential recession get louder," Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik said in a note.

Shmulik was among the 27 analysts who raised their price targets on Meta, pushing the median view to $260, which represents an upside of nearly 25% to a stock that has already risen over 70% this year to lead gains among Big Tech companies.