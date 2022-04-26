Eveready Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:
Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore in March 2022 down 11.52% from Rs. 272.63 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022 up 91.3% from Rs. 441.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022 down 410.93% from Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2021.
Eveready Ind shares closed at 323.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Eveready Industries India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|241.24
|325.89
|272.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|241.24
|325.89
|272.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.94
|126.91
|95.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|54.25
|78.78
|81.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.13
|-0.99
|-19.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.15
|37.74
|34.47
|Depreciation
|7.03
|6.86
|6.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.39
|42.88
|40.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.64
|33.71
|34.48
|Other Income
|0.90
|1.70
|-29.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.73
|35.41
|4.64
|Interest
|10.43
|10.82
|11.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-52.17
|24.59
|-7.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-629.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-52.17
|24.59
|-636.70
|Tax
|-13.77
|0.88
|-195.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.40
|23.71
|-441.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.40
|23.71
|-441.20
|Equity Share Capital
|36.34
|36.34
|36.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.28
|3.26
|-60.70
|Diluted EPS
|-5.28
|3.26
|-60.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.28
|3.26
|-60.70
|Diluted EPS
|-5.28
|3.26
|-60.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
