Ester Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore, down 46.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore in December 2022 down 46.21% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 124.83% from Rs. 35.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 90.32% from Rs. 63.52 crore in December 2021.