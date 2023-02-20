Ester Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore, down 46.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore in December 2022 down 46.21% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 124.83% from Rs. 35.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 90.32% from Rs. 63.52 crore in December 2021.
Ester Ind shares closed at 98.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ester Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|196.66
|304.22
|365.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|196.66
|304.22
|365.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.35
|191.74
|250.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.32
|4.13
|-20.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.99
|11.97
|16.87
|Depreciation
|9.97
|9.79
|9.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.62
|70.02
|56.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.59
|16.57
|52.01
|Other Income
|7.77
|3.86
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.82
|20.43
|53.62
|Interest
|7.61
|7.83
|6.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.43
|12.59
|47.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.43
|12.59
|47.57
|Tax
|-2.60
|4.97
|12.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.83
|7.62
|35.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|119.28
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.83
|126.90
|35.54
|Equity Share Capital
|41.70
|41.70
|41.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|15.22
|4.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|15.22
|4.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|15.22
|4.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|15.22
|4.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited