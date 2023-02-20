 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ester Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore, down 46.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore in December 2022 down 46.21% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 124.83% from Rs. 35.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 90.32% from Rs. 63.52 crore in December 2021.

Ester Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 196.66 304.22 365.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 196.66 304.22 365.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.35 191.74 250.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.32 4.13 -20.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.99 11.97 16.87
Depreciation 9.97 9.79 9.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.62 70.02 56.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.59 16.57 52.01
Other Income 7.77 3.86 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.82 20.43 53.62
Interest 7.61 7.83 6.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.43 12.59 47.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.43 12.59 47.57
Tax -2.60 4.97 12.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.83 7.62 35.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 119.28 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.83 126.90 35.54
Equity Share Capital 41.70 41.70 41.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 15.22 4.26
Diluted EPS -1.06 15.22 4.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 15.22 4.26
Diluted EPS -1.06 15.22 4.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited