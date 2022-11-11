 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Equitas Holding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.99 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Equitas Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,115.99 crore in September 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 984.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.93 crore in September 2022 up 96.57% from Rs. 36.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 437.01 crore in September 2022 down 6.45% from Rs. 467.16 crore in September 2021.

Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 102.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.

Equitas Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,115.99 1,054.81 984.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,115.99 1,054.81 984.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 407.41 375.73 234.21
Depreciation 35.03 32.77 32.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 114.13 141.44 124.23
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 188.07 176.96 173.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 371.35 327.91 420.46
Other Income 30.63 32.14 14.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 401.98 360.05 434.97
Interest 278.84 230.52 374.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.14 129.53 60.81
Exceptional Items -- 2.75 --
P/L Before Tax 123.14 132.28 60.81
Tax 28.57 30.67 16.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.57 101.61 44.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.57 101.61 44.28
Minority Interest -23.64 -25.01 -8.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 70.93 76.60 36.08
Equity Share Capital 341.79 341.79 341.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.97 1.30
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.97 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.97 1.30
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.97 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:15 pm
