Elpro Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2022 up 202.96% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021.