Elixir Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.96% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 5.1% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

Elixir Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2021.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 37.00 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.