Duke Offshore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 102.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 102.27% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 53.83% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 10.88 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.

Duke Offshore
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.53 0.70 0.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.53 0.70 0.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.27 0.22
Depreciation 0.24 0.39 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 0.68 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.65 -0.90
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.65 -0.88
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -0.67 -0.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -0.67 -0.89
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.67 -0.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.67 -0.89
Equity Share Capital 9.86 9.86 9.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 -0.68 -0.91
Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.68 -0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 -0.68 -0.91
Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.68 -0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 16, 2022
