Duke Offshore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 102.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 102.27% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 53.83% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 10.88 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.