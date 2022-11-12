 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore, down 5.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore in September 2022 down 5.19% from Rs. 83.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.93 crore in September 2022 up 37.16% from Rs. 24.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.24 crore in September 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 31.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.85 in September 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 203.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.68% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.33 43.53 83.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.33 43.53 83.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.87 4.93 24.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.15 -11.21 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.84 27.12 0.58
Depreciation 2.15 2.11 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.04 34.83 18.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.59 -14.26 37.17
Other Income 19.50 2.92 18.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.09 -11.34 55.20
Interest 0.47 0.49 28.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.63 -11.82 26.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.63 -11.82 26.57
Tax 13.70 -3.02 2.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.93 -8.80 24.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.93 -8.80 24.01
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.34 -8.38 22.85
Diluted EPS 31.34 -8.38 22.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.34 -8.38 22.85
Diluted EPS 31.34 -8.38 22.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
