Dhunseri Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore, down 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore in September 2022 down 5.19% from Rs. 83.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.93 crore in September 2022 up 37.16% from Rs. 24.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.24 crore in September 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 31.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.85 in September 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 203.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.68% over the last 12 months.