Deep Polymers L Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, down 24.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in December 2022 down 24.69% from Rs. 36.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.77% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.