 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Datamatics Glob Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.44 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.44 crore in June 2022 up 19.01% from Rs. 130.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2022 down 45.06% from Rs. 39.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.52 crore in June 2022 up 56.89% from Rs. 20.09 crore in June 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in June 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 299.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.78% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.44 151.78 130.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.44 151.78 130.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 -- 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.73 96.46 89.57
Depreciation 3.11 3.79 2.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.21 29.02 24.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.99 22.51 13.64
Other Income 10.42 5.25 3.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.41 27.76 17.32
Interest 0.61 0.68 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.80 27.08 17.05
Exceptional Items -- -- 33.75
P/L Before Tax 27.80 27.08 50.80
Tax 5.89 6.38 10.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.91 20.71 39.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.91 20.71 39.88
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 3.51 6.76
Diluted EPS 3.72 3.51 6.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 3.51 6.76
Diluted EPS 3.72 3.51 6.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Datamatics Glob #Datamatics Global Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.