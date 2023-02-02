 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabur Q3 net profit falls 5% to Rs 477 crore, revenue crosses Rs 3,000-crore mark

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

In its business update issued on January 6, the company had said that demand trends for the industry remained weak during the third quarter with rural markets staying under pressure

Dabur's net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

FMCG major Dabur India reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on February 2.

However, revenue from operations grew 3.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,043 crore from Rs 2,942 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the first-time ever, said the company.

