 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cyient Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.20 crore, up 8.06% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,181.20 crore in March 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 1,093.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.20 crore in March 2022 up 49.56% from Rs. 103.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.80 crore in March 2022 up 34.33% from Rs. 194.90 crore in March 2021.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 14.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.37 in March 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 831.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.10% returns over the last 6 months and 20.83% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,181.20 1,183.40 1,093.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,181.20 1,183.40 1,093.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.20 173.80 148.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -8.90 9.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 577.20 580.60 529.00
Depreciation 42.90 48.60 49.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 30.90
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.20 226.10 221.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.50 163.20 105.50
Other Income 49.40 22.10 40.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.90 185.30 145.80
Interest 10.40 10.50 11.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 208.50 174.80 134.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 208.50 174.80 134.60
Tax 54.30 43.00 31.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 154.20 131.80 103.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 154.20 131.80 103.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 154.20 131.80 103.10
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.10 55.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.12 12.07 9.37
Diluted EPS 14.03 12.01 9.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.12 12.07 9.37
Diluted EPS 14.03 12.01 9.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.