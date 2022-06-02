 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyber Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore, up 91.67% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore in March 2022 up 91.67% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 996.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022 up 79.35% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Cyber Media shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 95.16% returns over the last 6 months and 72.04% over the last 12 months.

Cyber Media (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.45 21.11 12.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.45 21.11 12.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.84 16.36 7.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.02 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.35 2.21 1.96
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 1.19 1.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.53 1.24 0.96
Other Income 0.02 0.21 -0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.55 1.45 0.84
Interest 0.69 0.47 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.86 0.98 0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.86 0.98 0.29
Tax 0.34 0.31 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.52 0.68 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.52 0.68 -0.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.52 0.68 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 15.67 15.67 15.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.43 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.43 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.43 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.43 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cyber Media #Cyber Media India #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
