Cyber Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore, up 91.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore in March 2022 up 91.67% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 996.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022 up 79.35% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Cyber Media shares closed at 18.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 95.16% returns over the last 6 months and 72.04% over the last 12 months.