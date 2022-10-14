Crompton Greaves Consumer Q2 PAT may dip 11.4% YoY to Rs. 140.8 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Crompton Greaves Consumer to report net profit at Rs. 140.8 crore down 11.4% year-on-year (up 11.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 40.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,948.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 340 percent Y-o-Y (up 25 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 235 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

