Comfort Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore, down 61.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore in December 2022 down 61.07% from Rs. 36.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.