Comfort Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore, down 61.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore in December 2022 down 61.07% from Rs. 36.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Comfort Commotrade
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.05 21.50 36.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.05 21.50 36.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.06 15.66 37.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.84 -3.06 -1.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.31 0.33
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.57 0.16 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 8.42 -0.07
Other Income 0.05 0.21 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 8.63 0.03
Interest 0.66 0.43 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.68 8.20 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.68 8.20 -0.02
Tax -0.24 0.30 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 7.90 -0.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 7.90 -0.59
Equity Share Capital 10.02 10.02 10.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 7.89 -0.59
Diluted EPS -- 7.89 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 7.89 -0.59
Diluted EPS -- 7.89 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited