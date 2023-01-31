Coal India Q3 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 7,556 crore on higher realisations

State-run miner Coal India on January 31 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 7,755.55 crore, registering a 70.13 percent growth over Rs 4,558.39 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 35,169.33 crore, up 23.68 percent from Rs 28,433.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the mining giant said in an exchange filing.

Brokerages expect the miner to report higher e-auction realisation amid high price environment.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The company has fixed Wednesday, February 8, 2023 as the Record Date for the dividend and it will be paid by March 2, 2023. In November, the company had announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Coal India said during the quarter it produced 180.06 million tons of coal while offtake was at 175.78 million tons. This was higher YoY compared to 163.81 million tons and 173.76 million tons, respectively. Ahead of the earnings, the stock ended down 0.44 percent at Rs 224.90.

Moneycontrol News