Coal India Q1 PAT seen up 75.2% YoY to Rs. 5,563.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs. 5,563.5 crore up 75.2% year-on-year (down 17.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32,197.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 68 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,136.2 crore.

