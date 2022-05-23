 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CL Educate Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.29 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.29 crore in March 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 45.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022 up 139.55% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2022 up 154.85% from Rs. 13.91 crore in March 2021.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.33 in March 2021.

CL Educate shares closed at 123.30 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.58% returns over the last 6 months and 186.88% over the last 12 months.

CL Educate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.29 50.16 45.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.29 50.16 45.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.14 1.12 0.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.08 -0.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.46 0.04 -1.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.96 12.09 11.79
Depreciation 1.62 2.18 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.57 33.90 53.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.49 0.75 -19.11
Other Income 3.52 3.63 3.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.01 4.38 -15.46
Interest 0.42 0.76 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.59 3.63 -16.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.59 3.63 -16.50
Tax 0.59 0.54 -4.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.00 3.09 -11.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 -0.01 0.17
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.00 3.08 -11.77
Minority Interest -- 0.09 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.33 -- -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.67 3.17 -11.80
Equity Share Capital 14.17 14.17 14.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 1.09 -8.33
Diluted EPS 1.65 1.09 -8.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 1.09 -8.33
Diluted EPS 1.65 1.09 -8.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
