Cipla Q4 results | Profit declines 12% YoY to Rs 362 crore; revenue rises to Rs 5,260 crore, misses estimates

Cipla Ltd, one of India’s top pharmaceutical companies, on May 10 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 362 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, a decline of 12 percent from Rs 413 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company had registered a PAT of Rs 729 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at Rs 5,260 crore, up by 14 percent compared to Rs 4,606 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue in the October–December quarter stood at Rs 5,479 crore.

The decline during the quarter was due to an increase in employee costs, other expenses and a rise in inventory.

For the full-year period from April–March 2022, the profit for the company jumped 63 percent to Rs 2,517 crore as compared to Rs 1,547 crore recorded during the previous financial year.

The consolidated revenues for the current fiscal grew 27 percent to Rs 21,763 crore as compared to the revenues of Rs 17,132 crore registered a year ago.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (face value Rs 2 per equity share) for the year 2021‐22. The dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The price of Cipla stock declined by Rs 12.15 on May 10 and closed the day at Rs 926.15 at the National Stock Exchange. The stock has been trading flat over the past one year with a marginal gain of 3 percent. It has lost 8.5 percent during the past one month.