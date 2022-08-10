Chaman Lal Seti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.83 crore, up 73.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.83 crore in June 2022 up 73.09% from Rs. 236.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.27 crore in June 2022 up 31.67% from Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.00 crore in June 2022 up 32.11% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2021.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2021.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 112.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.