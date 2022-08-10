 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chaman Lal Seti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.83 crore, up 73.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 409.83 crore in June 2022 up 73.09% from Rs. 236.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.27 crore in June 2022 up 31.67% from Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.00 crore in June 2022 up 32.11% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2021.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2021.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 112.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 409.83 309.62 236.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 409.83 309.62 236.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.22 40.78 34.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 131.70 204.57 56.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 144.12 -29.13 78.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.13 3.64 3.09
Depreciation 1.19 2.24 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.74 55.40 39.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.74 32.12 23.79
Other Income 0.08 0.18 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.81 32.30 24.10
Interest 1.23 2.20 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.58 30.10 22.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.58 30.10 22.65
Tax 8.31 7.62 5.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.27 22.48 16.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.27 22.48 16.91
Equity Share Capital 10.35 10.35 10.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.35 3.27
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.35 3.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.35 3.27
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.35 3.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

