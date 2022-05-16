CenturyPlyboard Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.05 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.05 crore in March 2022 up 20.95% from Rs. 745.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.55 crore in March 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 86.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.09 crore in March 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 136.07 crore in March 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.90 in March 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 503.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.95% returns over the last 6 months and 45.95% over the last 12 months.