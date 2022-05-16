 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CenturyPlyboard Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.05 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

Net Sales at Rs 901.05 crore in March 2022 up 20.95% from Rs. 745.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.55 crore in March 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 86.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.09 crore in March 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 136.07 crore in March 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.90 in March 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 503.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.95% returns over the last 6 months and 45.95% over the last 12 months.

Century Plyboards
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 901.05 854.79 745.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 901.05 854.79 745.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 387.53 348.79 311.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 80.34 106.10 80.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.26 -13.76 -22.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 116.27 104.05 105.45
Depreciation 18.87 18.74 17.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.44 159.46 144.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.85 131.41 108.22
Other Income 5.37 5.93 10.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.22 137.34 118.44
Interest 3.65 2.60 3.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.57 134.73 115.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 143.57 134.73 115.03
Tax 54.81 40.84 28.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.76 93.89 86.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.76 93.89 86.94
Minority Interest -0.21 0.20 -0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.55 94.09 86.64
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.99 4.24 3.90
Diluted EPS 3.99 4.24 3.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.99 4.24 3.90
Diluted EPS 3.99 4.24 3.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
