Calcom Vision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 296.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in June 2022 up 296.96% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 up 183.15% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022 up 4400% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Calcom Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 98.75 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.44% returns over the last 6 months and 172.79% over the last 12 months.