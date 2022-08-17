 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budge Budge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.77 crore, up 287.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Budge Budge Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.77 crore in June 2022 up 287.62% from Rs. 19.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022 down 86.27% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 296.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Budge Budge shares closed at 10.50 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)

Budge Budge Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.77 69.51 19.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.77 69.51 19.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.53 45.73 5.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.32 5.79 5.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.62 -0.89 4.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.28 10.69 2.93
Depreciation 1.26 1.22 1.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.33 7.10 1.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.32 -0.13 -2.24
Other Income 1.41 5.60 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.91 5.47 -0.91
Interest 1.48 1.49 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.38 3.97 -1.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.38 3.97 -1.64
Tax -0.13 -0.30 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.25 4.28 -1.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.25 4.28 -1.74
Equity Share Capital 6.38 6.38 6.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.09 6.70 -2.73
Diluted EPS -5.09 6.70 -2.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.09 6.70 -2.73
Diluted EPS -5.09 6.70 -2.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
