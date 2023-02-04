 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brightcom Group Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,865.17 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,865.17 crore in December 2022 up 41.75% from Rs. 2,021.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 543.93 crore in December 2022 up 46.44% from Rs. 371.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 814.48 crore in December 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 568.86 crore in December 2021.

Brightcom Group
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,865.17 1,683.07 2,021.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,865.17 1,683.07 2,021.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,748.27 -- 1,216.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 126.19 89.36 113.31
Depreciation 68.22 62.23 63.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.98 1,084.03 122.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 747.52 447.44 505.85
Other Income -1.25 -2.64 -0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 746.26 444.80 505.81
Interest 0.11 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 746.16 444.70 505.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 746.16 444.70 505.71
Tax 202.23 124.02 134.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 543.93 320.68 371.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 543.93 320.68 371.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 543.93 320.68 371.45
Equity Share Capital 403.70 403.58 208.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 1.59 3.57
Diluted EPS 2.69 1.59 3.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 1.59 3.57
Diluted EPS 2.69 1.59 3.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
